Leeds Sack Marcelo Bielsa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Premier League side, Leeds United, have sacked their Argentine manager, Marcelo Bielsa, as club manager.

According to available information, the 63-year-old departed the premiership side in a mutually agreed deal after the loss to Tottenham on Saturday.

African Examiner writes that the Lillywhites have conceded 60 goals in 26 games this season and they just picked up just a single point from their last six fixtures in the domestic league.

They presently sit in the 16th position in the Premier League table, just two points clear of the relegation zone.