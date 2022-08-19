Major Shake Up As Outgoing AuGF Aghughu Begins Mass Redeployment of Staff

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In a major shake up, the outgoing Auditor General of the Federation, Mr Alphosus Aghughu has begun mass redeployment of staff members out of the abuja headquarters to various parts of the country.

The redeployment, according to aggrieved staff members, is allegedly done with malice and revenge against perceived staffers who opposed his poor style of leadership.

African Examiner reports that in the latest redeployment dated August 12, 2022 those affected included 2 Directors of Audits on grade level 17 – one of them is due for retirement in December 2022 – a Deputy Director on grade level 16, and an Assistant Director of grade level 15. Others are on grade levels that range from 07 to 14.

The redeployment took effect from August 18, 2022 as the outgoing AuGF warned that “any disregard of this redeployment shall be treated in accordance with the provision of PSR 030302 (b).

Multiple sources, who spoke to our correspondent, are baffled that “instead of the AuGF who is due for retirement on September 7, 2022 to be busy preparing his handover notes, and making peace among staffers, he is busy fanning the amber of crisis in the office.”

Recall that in our recent stories on this matter, African Examiner reported that the Labour Union has drawn a battle line with the embattled AuGF over redeployment of a union leader Comrade Tugbogbo Abiodun from Abuja headquarters to Jigawa state.

The Union in a petition had argued that Mr Aghughu’s action contravened the International Labour Organization (ILO) convention 87 and 98 which frown at undue deployment of a sitting Trade Union Executive.

The petition added that Mr Aghughu’s action is capable of arm twisting the trade union and can disrupt the industrial peace and harmony in the workplace.

However, for failing to reverse the alleged controversial redeployment of Comrade Tugbogbo, the AuGF Mr Aghughu has since been dragged before the ministry of labour panel with a view to resolving the dispute.

The meeting with the Ministry of Labour, we gathered, ended in a stalemate, because Mr Aghughu has refused to reverse the controversial redeployments.

More soon…