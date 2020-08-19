Mali: China Opposes Coup; Asks Parties to Embrace Peace

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – China has urged the parties involved in the Malian political crisis to thread the path of peace, by solving their disagreements via dialogue and refrain from a military-driven power transition.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said this at a news conference Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a group of Malian soldiers staged a coup at the Kati military base near Bamako, the capital of Mali, demanding political reforms and fair elections.

Rebels kidnapped several high-ranking officials, including President Ibrahim Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.

Keita subsequently, announced the resignation of the government and parliament.

“China is closely monitoring the situation in Mali. We are opposed to power transition via use of military force or any other unlawful methods,” Zhao Lijian said.

Beijing restated that the conflict parties should “consider the country’s root interests, solve the disagreements via dialogue, restore order as soon as possible and ensure stability and unity of the nation.”

The spokesman also asserted China’s support of efforts of the regional and international organisations, particularly the AU and the Economic Community of West African States, in promoting the peace process in Mali.

The military junta has closed the country’s borders, imposed a curfew and declared establishing a new power institution, called National Committee for the Salvation of the People.

The international community has roundly condemned the uprising, calling on the soldiers to respect the country’s constitutional order and refrain from violence.

(Sputnik/NAN)