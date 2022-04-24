NDLEA Seizes Cocaine In Teabags, Arrests 4 Traffickers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The NDLEA has successfully foiled a fresh attempt by Brazil-based drug cartels to smuggle cocaine into Nigeria in tea bags.

Director, Media and Advocacy at the NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, stated in Abuja on Sunday that the latest attempts were foiled at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

He stated that at least four traffickers were in custody over their attempts to smuggle illicit drugs into or outside Nigeria in the last week.

He added that one of the traffickers, 33-year-old Pascal Okolo, was arrested at the Abuja airport on April 17.

Okolo, an indigene of Ihe in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was arrested during an inward clearance of Qatar Airways flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Okolo who claimed to be into wine business in Brazil was arrested with a bag containing different medicinal teabags, which were used to conceal 4.1 kilogrammes of cocaine.

“On the same day, a Canada-based Nigerian, Anigo Godspower was intercepted at the Lagos airport during an inward clearance of passengers also Qatar Airways from Sao Paolo.

“When his luggage was searched, two blocks of cocaine with a total weight of 2.1 kilogrammes were discovered.

“Fifty-two-year-old Godspower, an indigene of Udi local council area also in Enugu State claimed he operated an unregistered Bureau De Change business before delving into illicit drug trade,’’ Babafemi stated.

He added that NDLEA operatives also foiled an attempt to smuggle 950grams of heroin concealed in the soles of ladies’ footwear out of Nigeria through the cargo shed at the Lagos airport.

Two suspects linked to the crime were arrested.

“Those arrested on April 16 and April 17 in connection with attempts to export the heroin to Monrovia, are Idokoja Chukwurah and Patrick Tochukwu,’’ Babafemi stated.

NAN