Nigeria Army Releases New Postings , Appointments Of GOCs, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of effort to rejig and reinvigorate the Nigerian Army(NA), the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has approved the posting and appointment of senior officers.

Those affected in the reshufflement, released on Monday10 January 2022, include General Officers Commanding GOCs and other senior officers.

A statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier Onyema Nwachukwu on Tuesday, obtained by African Examiner disclosed that “Those redeployed in the current posting are Major General GA Umelo from Defence Simulation Centre to Defence Headquarters ( Defence Research and Development Bureau) and appointed Director General, Major General V Ebhaleme is to remain in Defence Space Administration and appointed Director Support Services.

“Major General GB Audu from Defence Administration to Nigerian Army Resource Centre and appointed Senior Research Fellow.

“Others are; Major General SE Udounwa from Army War College Nigeria to the newly established Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes and appointed Chief of Special Services/ Programmes (Army).

” Major General MT Durowaiye from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Army Headquarters Department of Administration (Army) and appointed Director Veteran Affairs Directorate, Major General AE Attu from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Defence Training and Operations and appointed Director Peace Keeping Operations.

The statement further hinted that “Major General UT Musa from Department of Administration (Army) to Headquarters 81 Division and appointed General Officer Commanding, Major General CU Onwunle from Directorate of Automated Data Processing to Defence Headquarters ( Department of Communications) and appointed Director of Communications.

“Major General OO Oluyede from Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to Headquarters 6 Division and appointed General Officer Commanding, Major General LT Omoniyi from Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to Army Headquarters Department of Operations and appointed Director Campaign Planning.

“Major General OJ Akpor from Nigerian Defence Academy to Defence Headquarters ( Directorate of Defence Information) and appointed Director Defence Information, Major General AA Eyitayo from 7 Division to Defence Headquarters and appointed Director Campaign Planning, Major General LA Fejokwu from 81 Division to Defence Headquarters Department of Standard and Evaluation and appointed Director Standard and Evaluation.

“While Major General JAL Jimoh is redeployed from Nigerian Army School of Artillery to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command and appointed Chief of Training.

“Additionally, Major General HT Wesley moves from Office of the Chief of Army Staff to Headquarters Defence Intelligence Agency and appointed Director Administration, Major General JO Ochai from Army Headquarters Department of Operations to Nigerian Army Armour School and appointed Commandant

Also, Major General SG Mohammed from 6 Division to Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans as Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans amongst others.

“Other senior officers affected in the reorganization include; Brigadier General AS Maikano from Nigerian Army Welfare Insurance Scheme to 82 Division, and appointed Commander Division Finance and Accounts.

“Brigadier General LA Lebo from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery to Army Headquarters Department of Army Training and appointed Acting Deputy Chief of Training (Linkages/Integration)

Similarly, Brigadier General MO Ihanuwaze from Defence Headquarters to Nigerian Army Budget and appointed Director of Budget and Accounts, Brigadier General O Adegbe from Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army to Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs and appointed Director Psychological Operations,

According to the statement, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has charged all the newly appointed senior officers to justify the confidence reposed in them and redouble their commitment to duty in their new appointments.

It added that the newly appointed senior officers must ensure valued addition in their respective commands and appointments.