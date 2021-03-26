Nigerians Enjoying Freedom Of Speech Under Buhari – Presidency

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has said that Nigerians are presently enjoying freedom of speech under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari

Garba Shehu, Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, made this known when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily

Shehu said: “The fastest way to reach President Buhari is to reach the press and reveal the wrongdoing that’s happening

“People should be free to say whatever because this country is under the best democratic government that we have had since the fourth republic”

Shehu also disclosed that Buhari is focused on securing Nigerians in the midst of the ongoing mass abduction of students and residents

He mentioned that the mass abductions of students in the country was an embarrassment to both the president, Nigerians at home and in the diaspora

Shehu stated that Buhari is fixated in uniting and preserving the country adding that the president was very much aware of events across the country

“This President is focused on securing this country, he is focused on the unity of this country, and he will preserve it,” he added

Spread the love





















