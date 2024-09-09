NLC Gives DSS Midnight To Free Ajaero, TUC, Amnesty Knock FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the Department of State Services an ultimatum to release its President, Joe Ajaero.

At the end of a meeting of NLC’s National Administrative Council (NAC) on Monday, the union gave the secret police till midnight on Tuesday to release Ajaero.

Ajaero was set to attend and address the global gathering of workers on behalf of Nigerian workers at the Congress of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the UK before his arrest at Abuja airport.

The NLC president had honoured police invitation over allegations of terrorism financing in late August, insisting on his innocence.

The NLC said the union has put all its affiliates, state councils, civil society allies and all patriotic Nigerians on the highest state of alert in the light of “this troubling development.”

In a communique issued at the end of its emergency meeting on Monday “unequivocally condemns the brazen and illegal detention of Comrade Joe Ajaero by the Nigerian State without any legal warrant or justification”.

“His detention is an affront to the rights of workers and the democratic principles of freedom of movement and expression,” the labour union said, even as it demanded Ajaero’s immediate and unconditional release “before midnight today”.

“The Council reiterates that Joe Ajaero is not a fugitive or a criminal, and his retention is an act of intimidation aimed at silencing dissent and stifling the labour movement’s voice in Nigeria. NAC also demands the immediate reversal of the current hike in the price of petrol to N617/Litre,” the union said.

The union also placed all its affiliates, state councils, civil society allies, and the Nigerian populace on red alert. “The detention of Comrade Ajaero is an attack not just on the NLC leadership but on the rights of all workers and citizens to organize, protest, and express themselves freely,” the NLC said.

“The NLC will not stand by while these rights are trampled upon. This provocation is another attempt by the State to scuttle the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage.

“The NLC reaffirms its commitment to defending the rights of Nigerian workers and citizens. The Congress will not relent in its efforts to oppose all forms of oppression,” the union said, even as it summoned an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) by 9 am on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 “to take compelling action to engage the current forces of retrogression”.

Meanwhile, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has condemned the arrest of Ajaero. TUC President Festus Osifo said the arrest of the NLC President is an unjust action that represents a clear violation of the rights to freedom of association and expression, fundamental pillars in any democratic society.

“Congress firmly condemns the arrest and calls for his immediate and unconditional release. This arrest sets a dangerous precedence that threatens not only the leadership of the Nigerian labour movement but also the voices of millions of working-class Nigerians who rely on unions to represent and protect their interests.

“It is imperative that the government respects the rule of law, democratic norms, and the legitimate rights of workers and their representatives. The labour movement has always stood for peaceful negotiations.

“We, therefore, urge the Nigerian government to prioritize dialogue and reconciliation over harassment. We stand in solidarity with the NLC and reaffirm our commitment to defending the rights and dignity of Nigerian workers,” he said.

Similarly, the global rights group Amnesty International condemned the arrest and detention of Ajaero.

In a statement on Monday, the Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Isa Sanusi, said with the attack on Ajaero, President Bola Tinubu is setting a new record of impunity.

Sanusi said, “Amnesty International strongly condemns the unlawful arrest of the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero by the Department of State Services (DSS) today. The labour union leader must be immediately and unconditionally released.

“The arbitrary arrest of Joe Ajaero shows an escalating crackdown on human rights and restrictions on civic space by the government of President Bola Tinubu.

“President Bola Tinubu’s government persistently attacks and undermines the operations of the NLC, through fabricated allegations, raids on NLC headquarters and other forms of harassment and intimidation. This growing culture of impunity and disdain for workers’ rights to organize and seek better welfare must stop.

“President Tinubu is setting a new record of utter disregard for the rule of law.

“Amnesty International has observed, in the last year, the increasing crackdown by the Nigerian authorities on the labour union and civic space. The authorities continue to weaponize the police and SSS to repress the human rights of Nigerians.

“Nigeria is a party to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which guarantee the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association, including trade union membership and activities. The country is also a member of the International Labour Organization, whose fundamental principles include the right to organize, are binding on all members.”

“Under international human rights law workers cannot be targeted for participating in trade union activities. The Nigerian authorities have an obligation not only to respect the rights of workers but also to protect these rights from abuse.

“Joe Ajaero is arrested solely for the peaceful exercise of his human rights and must be immediately and unconditionally released,” the statement concluded.