NLC Threatens Shutdown, Demands Reversal Of Telecom Tariff Hike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned the implementation of a 50% tariff hike by telecommunication companies, demanding immediate reversal of the old tariff.

The NLC and the Federal Government had earlier constituted a 10-man committee to deliberate on the tariff hike within two weeks and report back before any final decision would be made on the new telecom tariff structure.

Despite the agreement, telecom firms have proceeded with the increase, prompting NLC to issue a March 1 deadline for a total shutdown of their operations if the tariffs are not reverted.

In a communique signed by President Joe Ajaero and General Secretary Emma Ugboaja, following a meeting of the NLC Central Working Committee in Lokoja on Tuesday, the union accused telecom firms of betraying trust and disregarding due process by implementing the hike before the review by the 10-man committee was completed.

The Congress also criticized the government for its failure to protect the citizens from corporate exploitation.

As a first step in resisting the tariff hike, the NLC has directed Nigerian workers and other willing citizens to boycott the services of MTN, AIRTEL, and GLO daily between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM from February 13 until the end of February 2025.

“All workers and citizens are urged to suspend the purchase of Data from these companies which has also become one of their greatest tools for exploiting Nigerian citizens.

“We also demand the repatriation of all funds siphoned out of the country by these companies.

“If the telecommunications companies fail to revert to the old tariff by the end of February 2025, a total shutdown of their operations nationwide will commence from March 1, 2025,” the statement said.

The NLC directed all its State Councils to commence immediate sensitization and mobilization of their members and the general public within their jurisdictions.

It also requested its Affiliate Unions to mobilize their members across the country to observe electronic silence during the designated hours.

The union also at the meeting reviewed the ongoing discussions around the Tax Reform Bills being considered by the government.

While acknowledging the need for fiscal reforms, the Congress insists that any tax policies must be designed to alleviate the burdens on Nigerian workers and not worsen the existing economic hardship.