Olubadan: Oriyomi Hamzat Slams Obi For Disrespecting Yoruba culture

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Broadcaster Oriyomi Hamzat has slammed former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for disrespecting Yoruba culture and the Ibadan people with his “my dear brother” congratulatory message to the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja.

However, Obi has since clarified his intention in a post on Sunday, adding that he never meant to ridicule the throne.

It is worth recalling that Obi, in a goodwill note on Saturday, had addressed the newly installed monarch as “my dear brother,” a phrase that quickly sparked reactions on social media as many netizens stated that it breached cultural protocol.

Speaking on Sunday in his So Kan Wa Special radio programme on Agidigbo Fm alongside guests, Hamzat slammed Obi’s choice of words, saying that it is disrespectful to the tradition of the Yoruba people.

“Yoruba people, Ibadan indigenes, Obi has disrespected you. He called Olubadan, a royal head, my friend,” Hamzat said in the broadcast.

The Ibadan-based presenter also added that his remarks were not to prevent Obi’s political ambitions but to defend the dignity of the throne.

“I am not hindering him from getting votes, I am just informing them,” he added.

Hamzat further disclosed that even President Bola Tinubu stay clear of casual expressions when speaking to the monarch.

“The President did not call him my friend; maybe he said brother. Olubadan has now turned to my father,” he said.

Obi, however, clarified his statement in a post on Sunday, insisting he never meant to disrespect the throne.

“Certainly, no disrespect intended in my goodwill message to His Royal Majesty. I felicitated with my dear elder brother, the newly crowned, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja,” he writes.

According to him, he often addresses respected individuals as “my dear elder brother”.

He said: “I have read the concerns of those aggrieved by what they considered improper addressing.

“I respect protocol and authority, and I try, as much as possible, to adhere to them,” Obi noted, adding that his words were “borne out of untrammelled goodwill”.