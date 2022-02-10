Pandemonium As Armed Robbers Attack Bullion Van In Ibadan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pandemonium as armed robbers reportedly hijacked a bullion van, killing people in the attack at Idi Ape area in ibadan .

It was gathered that the Idi-Ape area of Iwo Road was deserted while the operation by the hoodlums lasted.

A resident of the area, who identified himself as Waheed Adegoke, told our correspondent that the robbers attacked a bullion van and carted away money from it.

“The armed robbers attacked a vehicle conveying money at Idi-Ape. It happened at that junction where traffic light was,” he said.

lives were lost but I don’t know the exact number. The situation is terrible!”

Another person said the bullion van was successfully hijacked, but none of the accounts could be confirmed as of the time of filing this report, as the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adewale Adefeso, could not be reached.

The resident said motorists parked by the roadside and occupants fled to different places to avoid being shot by the hoodlums.

He said policemen from the Area Command at Testing Ground, Iwo Road, came to the scene.