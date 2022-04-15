Police Speak On Attack On Soludo’s Residence

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Anambra State Police Command, on Friday, refuted claims of an attack by unknown gunmen at Isuofia country home of Gov Charles Soludo.

It could be recalled that there were reports that a police operative was killed at a checkpoint close to Soludo’s home.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, speaking to newsmen stated that “Soludo’s house was not attacked. To set the records straight, a police observation point along Ekwulobia expressway came under attack late hours of yesterday 14/4/2022.

“The mobile personnel posted at the point gallantly repelled the attack, but unfortunately three of them sustained gunshot injuries during the gun battle with the hoodlums.

“Following the quick deployment of operatives in the area by the command, calm has since returned in the area.”