SMEDAN Trains 90 Unemployed Youths In Taraba

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) has commenced the training of 90 unemployed youths in fashion, leather work and hair dressing in Taraba.

Mr Olawale Fasanya, Director General of the agency, said this at the opening of the National Business Skills Development Initiative (NBSDI) programme in Jalingo on Monday.

He said that the programme is aimed to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in a most practical way.

Fasanya was represented by Dr Funto Babarinde, Head of Enterprises in the agency.

He said that the agency had developed the programme to provide entrepreneurship skills, vocational skills as well as the provision of empowerment materials to fill the capacity gap of the youths.

Fasanya also said that the programme was designed to enhance youths engagement in productive ventures.

He said that the initiatives will bequeath the youth with the capacity to earn income through filling the artisan gap in Nigeria.

Fasanya said that the programme had been implemented in all the states of the federation, including the FCT.

He said a total of 3,330 entrepreneurs had been impacted with entrepreneurship skills, vocational skills and empowerment equipment at the rate of 90 per state and the FCT.

The director general said that the agency expected an improved business management practices, improved service provision by trained artisans would be achieved.

He said that there would be an increase in finance, equipment and other business resources as well as formalised artisanal businesses.

Fasanya advised participants to take the training serious as a window of opportunities to end poverty and unemployment

Mr Solomon Musa, a participant said that the training would go a long way in impacting positively to the lives of the Nigerian youth.

He commended the Federal Government for the initiative.

Also speaking, Miss Halima Inuwa, described the initiative as a great strategy for reducing youth restiveness in the state and Nigeria at large. (NAN)