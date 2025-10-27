Southeast Pro-APC GroupTargets 100% Bloc Votes For Tinubu In 2027

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South-East Movement for Tinubu, 2027, a pro-All Progressives Congress (APC) group, has vowed to deliver 100 per cent en bloc votes for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Director-General of Tinubu Support Groups, Alh. Tanko Yakasai, disclosed this to newsmen weekend after the Launching/Inauguration of South-East Movement for Tinubu, 2027, in Enugu at the weekend.

Yakasai said that it was gratifying that all South-East political heavyweights and leaders are currently moving to mainstream politics and the major political party at the centre.

According to him, we know that the South-East are people who love to be in mainstream politics.

“Today, the dynamics have changed and the entire South-East wants to be at the mainstream; while we believe that by showcasing gains of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda programmes we will harvest every vote in the zone.

“Soon, APC and President Tinubu will be the only party and political personality the people of the zone will want to identify with as we are ready to mobilise vigorously.

“I commend Gov. Peter Mbah and the entire Enugu State for the wise decision to move to the APC and call on one or two governors, political stalwarts remaining in the zone to crossover seamlessly,” he said.

In his remark, Enugu state governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State assured the movement of partnership, adding: “The votes of Enugu State people will be only for President Tinubu as he has stabilised the nation’s economy”.

Represented by the Special Senior Adviser on Political Matters, Chief Frank Anioma, the governor lauded Tinubu’s support movement for his early onset of mobilisation and showcasing sterling and monument achievements of Tinubu.

“As strong ally to President Tinubu; Enugu State Government and her people will identify with the movement and task of re-election of President Tinubu,” he said.

The acting Chairman of the movement, Prof. Damian Ugwutikiri, said that President Tinubu’s reelection remained “sure” as the economy was gradually improving and prices of commodities reducing.

“The major purpose of this launch today is largely to let people know that we have a structure that is committed to campaigning for the reelection of President Tinubu in 2027.

“This meeting can best be described as a Working Group for Tinubu’s reelection. It is not a rally.

“The movement will be firmly anchored in states, senatorial zones, local governments and political wards throughout the South-East geopolitical zone of the country,” he said.

High points of the event were the inauguration of the provisional zonal and five South-East state chairmen of the movement; and launching (directing) them to start mobilisation as 2027 is fast approaching.