W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Terrorists Abduct 10 Students Of Kaduna Secondary School

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria Tuesday, April 4th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least 10 students of Government Secondary School, Awon (a day secondary school) were kidnapped.

The State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan disclosed that the students were kidnapped on Monday to a yet-to-be-identified location.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Aruwan did not state where the students were abducted from.

“The exact location of the incident is yet to be ascertained but detailed reports being awaited will clarify whether the incident occurred within the school premises or elsewhere.



“The government will issue a public statement accordingly when these reports are received,” he said.

NAN

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=86787

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

NDDC – Projects Cancellation

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us