Tinubu Mourns Broadcast Icon, Tom Adaba

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to Professor Tom Adaba’s family, the government, and the people of Kogi State over the passing of the first Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

This was contained in a press release issued on Saturday and signed by Special Adviser to the President, Informational and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

The statement said Adaba, an icon of the broadcast industry, passed away at the age of 83.

He contributed immensely to journalism practice in Nigeria, particularly in the broadcast industry.

From teaching and mentoring to administration and consultancy, Adaba was a towering figure and an inspiration to many within Nigeria’s broadcasting circles and beyond.

Tinubu recognises Adaba’s remarkable achievements as the first principal of the NTA Television College in Jos, an institution renowned for training professionals in the television industry in Nigeria and neighbouring African countries.

The President paid tribute to Adaba’s lifelong commitment to media development, mentorship, community service, and philanthropy.

He affirmed that the annals of Nigeria’s broadcast industry deregulation, communication scholarship, and the growth of media scholarship would be incomplete without a generous reference to Adaba’s contributions.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of Adaba’s soul and asked God to comfort his family, friends, and all who mourn this irreparable loss.

“May his legacies live on in the many professionals he trained, the scholarly books he authored and the integrity he brought to the public offices he held,” the President said.