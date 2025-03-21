Tinubu Orders Probe Into Tanker Explosion In Abuja, Sympathies With Victims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has directed a thorough investigation into the tanker explosion that resulted in multiple accidents and loss of lives in Karu, Abuja, on Wednesday night.

This was contained in a press release issued on Thursday by Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga

The President condoled with family members who lost loved ones in the inferno, which happened at the peak hour.

Tinubu ordered priority treatment of the injured in various medical facilities in the capital city.

The President directed security agencies, particularly those concerned with road safety, to pay closer attention to traffic around the capital city’s entry and exit points.

Tinubu prayed for the souls of the departed and the grace of God to comfort families that have lost their loved ones.