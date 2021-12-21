Uzodimma Announces 13 Month Salary For Imo Workers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has put smile on the faces of Civil servants in the state, as he announced 100 percent 13 month salary for them.

He disclosed this Tuesday during an interactive session with workers in the state .

Our Correspondent reports that the meeting was the third time in a series, that the governor would be engaging the state Civil Servants in an interactive session.

The meeting which took place at the Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu’s Square (RANKS), according to him, was in appreciation of their dedication to duty and the productive output generated by their steadfastness to their responsibilities.

Uzodimma had expressed acknowledgement of the critical roles played by the civil service in the success of any Government and his commitment to the welfare of the civil servants at all times.

He went on to announce his approval of 100% 13th month salary to the civil servants effective this year and in the spirit of Christmas celebration.

The Governor also approved the procurement and distribution of food items to every member of the civil service.

African Examiner learnt that the announcement threw the gathered crowd into jubilation as they chorused “Onwa” meaning moon light, in admiration of the Governor’s gesture.