‘We Have Been Pushed To The Wall’, SSANU President Says On Nationwide Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Mohammed Ibrahim said its members and those of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) embarked on the nationwide strike because they “have been pushed to the wall”.

According to him, the two groups eventually decided to embark on the strike as a last resort, after several attempts and meetings with government officials to resolve the challenges had hit the rocks.

The group commenced an indefinite nationwide strike within campuses of public universities on Sunday, to demand the immediate release of their four months’ withheld salaries.

“We have made several efforts to engage with the government to resolve the situation.

“Even before the extension we made on the 23rd, there were several extensions given. Recall that this is not a new issue.

“In July, precisely on the 17th, we had several protests in Abuja. Thereafter, NLC took over the matter to the president when they discussed the new minimum wage. It was at that meeting that the president gave the directive that 50 per cent of the four months be paid, which is four months. But three months later, the promise has remained elusive.

“We have had several discussions with the ministers of education, and they assured us but, the promise remains elusive,”

He added that although the newly appointed minister of education had reached out to him for discussion, however, members of the groups would not back down from the strike until payments were made.

“So for now, we have been pushed to the wall because we have exhausted all avenues of resolving the issue, including asking our members to be patient.

“So, our members have met in different branches and strikes have commenced. Going forward, all departments in the bursary, registry, works and maintenance security and student affairs have been put on hold until payments are made.

“Several overtures were made by the previous minister of education. And even this morning, I received a call from the minister-designate, making an effort that we meet. But the strike is a process, and the leadership of SSANU and NASU will have to meet.

“Currently, none of us is in Abuja, and we are trying to see how we can meet. But the truth is that, once these payments are made today because the payment is by electronic transfer, we will call off the strike,” he said.

In a statement on Sunday co-signed by SSANU President Mohammed Ibrahim and NASU General Secretary Peters Adeyemi, the two unions said it is appalling that despite several ultimatums issued to the government, no positive result has come from the government.

The two unions directed their members in all public universities and inter-university centres throughout the country to “hold a joint congress in their respective campuses on Monday, October 28, 2024, and proceed on an indefinite, comprehensive and total strike action as no concession should be given in any guise”.