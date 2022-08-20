(BREAKING): Enugu APC Expels Embattled Chairman , Agballah From Party

(AFRICAN EXANINER) – The crisis rocking the Enugu State chapter of the All progressive Congress APC Friday evening took a new twist, as the Udi/Agbudu political ward of the Embattled State Chairman, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah, announced his expulsion from the party.

They had debarred him from holding party office, before pronouncing the expulsion.

The decision was announced by the ward, in Udi local government area of Enugu State.

According to the expulsion letter signed by the Ward Chairman, Mr. Aduma Ferdinand and Mr. Onyia Francis, Secretary, made available to African Examiner Friday night in Enugu, the Chairman was suspended from the party for failing to appear before a disciplinary Committee to answer to allegations leveled against him.

African Examiner learnt that a member of the Ward had written a petition against Agballa, accusing him of not being a registered member of their party at the ward.

The petition equally alleged that Agballah has criminal charges pending against him at the Federal High Court Abuja bothering on falsification of APC party card.

Other allegations include running the party aground a development that may make it impossible for them to win election in 2023, not attending meetings of the party at the ward; not being a financial member.

His other offences are, alleged embezzlement of the party funds meant for members during the last primary elections; removing registered members of the Party and replacing them with people who are not members of the party and that he hasn’t resigned his membership of the PDP, amongst other.

Efforts by our Correspondent to get reaction of the state publicity Secretary, Barrister Ako, and Agballa on the development failed, as their mobile phone lines could not go through as at the time of filing this report.