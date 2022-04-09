ITTF Supports Table Tennis At IDPs Camp Uhogua

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), with support from Community Sport and Educational Development (CSED) Initiative has donated table tennis equipment to residents of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp at Uhogua in Edo State.

The donated equipment were officially presented to the Management staff of the Uhogua IDPs Camp as part of events to mark this year’s celebration of International Table Tennis Day.

The donated table tennis equipment includes canvass shoes, table tennis balls, table tennis rackets and T-shirts.

National Coordinator of CSED Initiative, Edema Fuludu presented three new hand crafted table tennis board for the benefit of young male and female residents of the camp interested in the game of Table Tennis, who before now had access to one hand crafted table tennis board.

Meanwhile, two of the newly donated table tennis boards will be used by female students/resident of the camp, while the boys will use the other one in order to develop their table tennis skills.

Receiving the items on behalf of the management of the camp, Pastor Evelyn Ekhator commended ITTF for extending the benefit of “Table Tennis United” to their rural part of Benin City.

Pastor Ekhator assured the ITTF and CSED Initiative that the donated equipment will be properly utilized by the children and youths of the camp.

It would be recalled that in 2018, CSED Initiative donated a table tennis board to residents of the camp, but it got damaged due to being over-used.

CSED Initiative is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) partner of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF). Unfortunately, lack of fund has prevented the

Federation from implementing grassroots table tennis programme as it ought to in order to further develop the game.

On its part, CSED Initiative intends to launch its grassroots table tennis programme in Edo and Delta States in 2023 and the NGO says an important part of its grassroots table tennis programme is the training of Physical Education (P.E.) Teachers, who will in turn impart their knowledge on their students.