Plateau Killings: Rise Up To Your Responsibility, Kwankwaso Tells FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has called on the Federal Government to “rise up” to its responsibility of protecting the lives of Nigerians across the country.

Kwankwaso, a former Kano State governor, stated this in a post on his X handle on Monday night in reaction to the spate of killings in Plateau State.

At least 51 people were killed by gunmen with scores injured in the early hours of Monday in the Zikke and Kakpa communities in Bassa Local Government Area of the state. Scores of residents in the communities were also displaced by the attacks.

President, Bola Tinubu, in a statement is titled, ‘President Tinubu condemns latest attack in Plateau, charges Governor Mutfwang to resolve underlying communal issues,’ and signed Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said he had instructed security agencies to thoroughly investigate the crisis and identify those responsible. He also urged the state governor, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, to address the root cause of this age-long problem.

“The ongoing violence between communities in Plateau State, rooted in misunderstandings between different ethnic and religious groups, must cease,” the statement read in part.

I am saddened to learn of the attack on the Zike community, Kimakpa, Kwall district of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, which resulted in the death of 51 people and destruction of several properties.

This sad attack came after over fifty persons were killed within…

— Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (@KwankwasoRM)

The State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, had, in reaction to the killings, convened an expanded state security council meeting on Monday to address the escalating insecurity in the area, assuring the residents that his administration was on top of the situation.

But while condemning the attacks and commiserating with the government and people of the state, Kwankwaso said it was important for Plateau not to be allowed to become a “hotbed of violence and wanton destruction”.

He said, “I am saddened to learn of the attack on the Zike community, Kimakpa, Kwall district of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, which resulted in the death of 51 people and destruction of several properties.

“This sad attack came after over fifty persons were killed within a week in attacks over five communities in the state.

“It is important that Plateau State must not be allowed to become a hotbed of violence and wanton destruction again after the relative peace it has enjoyed in recent years.

“The Federal Government must rise to its responsibility to ensure that all lives and properties are protected and the message of peace should be embraced by everyone in the state and beyond.

“I extend my condolences to the Government and people of Plateau State. I also urge the authorities to ensure that justice is served by bringing the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to book.”