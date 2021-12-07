Police Officer Kills Wife, Self, 5 Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A police officer in Nairobi has allegedly killed six people, including his wife, before finally turning the gun on himself early on Tuesday.

According to police, security forces became aware something was amiss after a loud noise was heard in the officer’s apartment followed by the sound of gunfire.

Armed with an AK-47, the man is believed to have first shot his wife before randomly targeting passersby in his neighbourhood in the Kenyan capital.

The shooter’s motive was not initially clear.

Shortly after the shooting, mourners gathered to protest, demanding compensation for relatives of the dead.

The demonstrations quickly descended into unrest and a mob burned tyres and blocked a major highway before police were able to disperse the crowd.

NAN