Progressive Women Group Inaugurated, Vow To Promote Good Governance In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Leadership of the Women wing of the Enugu state progressive Group, a political pressure body, founded by the immediate past Chairman of the Enugu state All progressives Congress APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye has been officially inaugurated, with a vow to promote good governance in the state.

The women’s body, operating under the auspices of Progressive Women Group (PWG) Enugu, under the headship of the 2023 APC House of Representatives Candidate, for Udenu/IgboEze North federal constituency Dr. Mrs Promise Oby Ajih, said its membership cuts across all political divides.

.According to Dr. Ajih who is the pioneer Enugu state coordinator of the group, PWG, is not a political party, but rather a civic force aiming at influencing and promoting good governance from outside the traditional party lines.

Speaking during the inauguration of the state Executive and local government areas Coordinators weekend in Enugu, the state Coordinator, Dr. Ajih, averred that their mission is to promote good governance, support progressive administrations benefiting Enugu people, and drive development, adding that PWG is for women of like minds.

She emphasized that they are disposed to supporting all well meaning citizens of Enugu state that are excelling In various spheres of human endeavour. However, “It’s open to all Enugu women, irrespective of party affiliation.

“We have already engaged Coordinators in all the 17 local government areas of the state, revealing that we are also going to be championing women empowerment. Because we know the efficacy of prayers, we are going to make it our watch word as we continue in this journey” she stated.

Fielding questions from newsmen shortly after receiving an award of recognition as the Best Commissioner in the state from the women group, a commissioner in the Enugu state local government Service Commission Ambassador Amaka Nweke, thanked the women for the honour, urging them not to deviate from its original concept of promoting good governance in the state.