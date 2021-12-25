Queen Naomi: Consult Oracle Before Taking Wives, Elebuibon Tells Yoruba Monarchs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Renowned Ifa priest, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, has urged monarchs in Yorubaland to always follow tradition before choosing wives.

Elebuibon advised during an interview with journalists that the Ifa oracle should be consulted before an Oba would take a woman as wife.

He, however, said martial issues between couples were usually very difficult for outsiders to understand deeply, but added that divine directive was key to success in marriage.

Elebuibon, who spoke against the backdrop of the rumoured troubled marriage of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his wife, Queen Naomi, also advised royal fathers not to allow modernity to take away tradition in their way of life.

He said, “Today’s Yoruba monarchs should follow tradition while choosing partners. But anything that has to do with marriage, whether for a monarch or an ordinary person, no one can be perfect or wise enough to completely avoid mistakes.

“It is only God that can make one choose rightly. Yoruba monarchs must consult the oracle before choosing wives. They should not allow modernity to dictate who to marry to them. Saying God has directed me to choose you, may not be enough.”

Commenting on who should take custody of the son that the marriage between the monarch and his estranged queen produced, Elebuibon said he could be raised anywhere so far the father approved of it.

He also advised relations to desist from meddling in the affairs of couples, saying too much involvement of relations might cause disrespect.

(“Relations should not meddle in the affairs of couples. It is not good for mothers especially to live with their married daughters. It will bring disrespect. It is even a taboo in Yorubaland. But modernity is exposing us to all manner of vices,” Elebuibon added.